U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Hannah Jamison, assigned to USCGC Dependable (WMEC 626) poses for a photo at the cutter's return to home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 50-day maritime safety and security patrol. Dependable's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Pass in support of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District's area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7646943
|VIRIN:
|230223-G-NJ244-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
