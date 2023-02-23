Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes Emergent Repair on USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes Emergent Repair on USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    From left to right: PSI PM Kevin Collins, C250 Shanon Arnold, C103 CTL Juan Carlos “Harry” Herrera, C103 APM Shane Konno, C132 QA Jamie Francis, C410 CS Jay Masatsugu, C103 APM Cheryl Yamanaka, 132 QA Michael Halsey, C242 A-CHENG Patrick Driscoll, C410 Sohee “Kelly” Wun, C103 WFO Lt. Cmdr. Kristopher DeVisser, C103 SBS Tony Castro. The Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) team at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the Navy’s first responders when it comes to an emergent repair availability (ERAV) on surface ships in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 7646935
    VIRIN: 221122-N-EL904-023
    Resolution: 4746x3796
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes Emergent Repair on USS Makin Island (LHD 8), by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes Emergent Repair on USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)
    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT