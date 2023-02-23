Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes Emergent Repair on USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

From left to right: PSI PM Kevin Collins, C250 Shanon Arnold, C103 CTL Juan Carlos “Harry” Herrera, C103 APM Shane Konno, C132 QA Jamie Francis, C410 CS Jay Masatsugu, C103 APM Cheryl Yamanaka, 132 QA Michael Halsey, C242 A-CHENG Patrick Driscoll, C410 Sohee “Kelly” Wun, C103 WFO Lt. Cmdr. Kristopher DeVisser, C103 SBS Tony Castro. The Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) team at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the Navy’s first responders when it comes to an emergent repair availability (ERAV) on surface ships in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta)

