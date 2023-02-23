A close-up shot of a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. These lights are small, lightweight, and durable units that can be quickly deployed to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft during emergency situations, disaster relief efforts, or military operations. These lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7646805
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-GC264-944
|Resolution:
|7604x5069
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety
