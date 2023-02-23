A close-up shot of a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. These lights are small, lightweight, and durable units that can be quickly deployed to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft during emergency situations, disaster relief efforts, or military operations. These lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:22 Photo ID: 7646805 VIRIN: 230217-F-GC264-944 Resolution: 7604x5069 Size: 2.25 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.