Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety

    KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A close-up shot of a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. These lights are small, lightweight, and durable units that can be quickly deployed to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft during emergency situations, disaster relief efforts, or military operations. These lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:22
    Photo ID: 7646805
    VIRIN: 230217-F-GC264-944
    Resolution: 7604x5069
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMP-3
    Airfield Management Pattern
    Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT