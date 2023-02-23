Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Genavieve Rohling, 22nd Operations Support Squadron, airfield management shift lead, places a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light on the runway in preparation for Airfield Marking Patterns (AMP)-3 system training at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. AMP-3 is a standard set of marking used to identify runways and other areas of an airport or landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:10
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell
    AMP-3
    Airfield Management Pattern
    AMP training

