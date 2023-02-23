Senior Airman Genavieve Rohling, 22nd Operations Support Squadron, airfield management shift lead, places a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light on the runway in preparation for Airfield Marking Patterns (AMP)-3 system training at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. AMP-3 is a standard set of marking used to identify runways and other areas of an airport or landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7646758
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-GC264-845
|Resolution:
|6561x4374
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety
