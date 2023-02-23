KC-46A Pegasus pilots to undergo AMP-3 training to enhance airfield safety

Senior Airman Genavieve Rohling, 22nd Operations Support Squadron, airfield management shift lead, places a Phantom ALZ-15 portable landing zone light on the runway in preparation for Airfield Marking Patterns (AMP)-3 system training at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 17, 2023. AMP-3 is a standard set of marking used to identify runways and other areas of an airport or landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

