    Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    230209-N-PG340-1005 GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Feb. 9, 2023) Mary Blankenship, the Events Coordinator at Recruit Training Command (RTC), poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, Feb. 9, 2023. Blankenship received the Civilian of the Year award at RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Recruit Training Command
    US Navy

