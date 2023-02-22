USACE breaks ground on massive Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, and the South Florida Water Management District teamed with federal, state, and local officials along with stakeholders to break ground for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a major component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that reconnects Lake Okeechobee water to the central Everglades Feb, 23, 2023 in South Bay, Florida.

