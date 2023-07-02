Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chesshir receives "Champion" award for LRAFB support

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock Leadership presents an award from the Association of Defense Communities to Jay Chesshir, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce president, during a community council luncheon at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 7, 2023. Chesshir was recognized as a local champion through the ADC for his contributions as an integral member of the community and for his support and involvement at Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 09:57
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, Chesshir receives "Champion" award for LRAFB support, by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

