Chesshir receives "Champion" award for LRAFB support

Team Little Rock Leadership presents an award from the Association of Defense Communities to Jay Chesshir, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce president, during a community council luncheon at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 7, 2023. Chesshir was recognized as a local champion through the ADC for his contributions as an integral member of the community and for his support and involvement at Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

