    Breaking Boundaries: III MSB Marine Remembers Home on Camp Casey, South Korea

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN CASEY, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyshaa Kelman, a, Brooklyn, New York native and a supply administrator with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group shares her journey through life and the Marine Corps on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023. The Erasmus High School graduate participated in Bushido Strike 23 in the Republic of Korea. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:46
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN CASEY, 26, KR
    black history month
    III MEF
    women history month
    III MSB
    INDOPACOM
    BushidoStrike23

