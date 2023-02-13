U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyshaa Kelman, a, Brooklyn, New York native and a supply administrator with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group shares her journey through life and the Marine Corps on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023. The Erasmus High School graduate participated in Bushido Strike 23 in the Republic of Korea. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7645925 VIRIN: 230213-M-KL119-1525 Resolution: 3063x2043 Size: 757.51 KB Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN CASEY, 26, KR Hometown: GEORGETOWN, GY Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Boundaries: III MSB Marine Remembers Home on Camp Casey, South Korea, by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.