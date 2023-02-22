Mrs. Anji Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander spouse, and Mrs. Becky Freeman, USAFEC command chief spouse, visit with key spouses from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and the 100th Air Refueling Wing as part of a unit immersion Feb. 22, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The spouses took time to learn about issues affecting Airmen and their families as the 727th AMS evolves into a Next Generation Air Mobility Operations Wing unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 08:08 Photo ID: 7645884 VIRIN: 230222-F-XA271-1227 Resolution: 5836x3432 Size: 15.02 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron, by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.