    USAF Expeditionary Center Commander visit 727th Air Mobility Squadron

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Mrs. Anji Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander spouse, and Mrs. Becky Freeman, USAFEC command chief spouse, visit with key spouses from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and the 100th Air Refueling Wing as part of a unit immersion Feb. 22, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The spouses took time to learn about issues affecting Airmen and their families as the 727th AMS evolves into a Next Generation Air Mobility Operations Wing unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    USAF
    USAFEC
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW

