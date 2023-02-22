ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 22, 2023) Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Al Manama (P50), left, sails alongside Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship HMS Hitteen (PCG 616) during exercise Sentinel Shield in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 22, 2023. An operational task force for an 11-nation naval coalition called the International Maritime Security Construct completed the monthly naval exercise with ships and aircraft from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7645573
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1716x965
|Size:
|844.03 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, IMSC Task Force Completes Monthly Naval Exercise in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMSC Task Force Completes Monthly Naval Exercise in Arabian Gulf
