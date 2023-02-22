ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 22, 2023) Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Al Manama (P50), left, sails alongside Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship HMS Hitteen (PCG 616) during exercise Sentinel Shield in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 22, 2023. An operational task force for an 11-nation naval coalition called the International Maritime Security Construct completed the monthly naval exercise with ships and aircraft from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 01:26 Photo ID: 7645573 VIRIN: 230222-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 1716x965 Size: 844.03 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMSC Task Force Completes Monthly Naval Exercise in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.