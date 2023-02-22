Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Task Force Completes Monthly Naval Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 22, 2023) Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNS Al Manama (P50), left, sails alongside Royal Saudi Naval Forces ship HMS Hitteen (PCG 616) during exercise Sentinel Shield in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 22, 2023. An operational task force for an 11-nation naval coalition called the International Maritime Security Construct completed the monthly naval exercise with ships and aircraft from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, IMSC Task Force Completes Monthly Naval Exercise in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    5th Fleet
    IMSC
    Sentinel Shield

