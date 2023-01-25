Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing the EMS to Red Flag 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron and 453rd EWS pose for a group photo while attending Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 25, 2023. The 39th EWS and 453rd EWS both attended Red Flag 23-1 to support the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission for units participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a security badge.)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Crows bring EMS to Red Flag 23-1

