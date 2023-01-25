Bringing the EMS to Red Flag 23-1

U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron and 453rd EWS pose for a group photo while attending Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 25, 2023. The 39th EWS and 453rd EWS both attended Red Flag 23-1 to support the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission for units participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a security badge.)
