U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron and 453rd EWS pose for a group photo while attending Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 25, 2023. The 39th EWS and 453rd EWS both attended Red Flag 23-1 to support the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission for units participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a security badge.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:47 Photo ID: 7644844 VIRIN: 230125-F-F3318-1001 Resolution: 1457x1125 Size: 461.68 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing the EMS to Red Flag 23-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.