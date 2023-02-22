irst in a two-part series on how the Navy and its partners are working to improve Arctic operations as the sea ice melts due to warming temperatures.



The Arctic is the next frontier for U.S. military operations, where the physical environment poses a major threat to achieving strategic dominance, managing assets and ensuring freedom of the seas.



The importance of the Arctic will only increase each year as the decline of the perennial sea ice continues and the ice edge shifts. It is imperative to strengthen the ability to operate there in order to gain a strategic advantage. Effective operations will hinge on reliable environmental intelligence in a region where conditions can be severe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 7644834 VIRIN: 230222-N-FJ553-924 Resolution: 1024x1024 Size: 202.57 KB Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, As Climate Shifts, U.S. Navy Focuses on Bolstering Arctic Ocean Operations, by LCDR Bobby Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.