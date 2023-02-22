Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    As Climate Shifts, U.S. Navy Focuses on Bolstering Arctic Ocean Operations

    As Climate Shifts, U.S. Navy Focuses on Bolstering Arctic Ocean Operations

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    irst in a two-part series on how the Navy and its partners are working to improve Arctic operations as the sea ice melts due to warming temperatures.

    The Arctic is the next frontier for U.S. military operations, where the physical environment poses a major threat to achieving strategic dominance, managing assets and ensuring freedom of the seas.

    The importance of the Arctic will only increase each year as the decline of the perennial sea ice continues and the ice edge shifts. It is imperative to strengthen the ability to operate there in order to gain a strategic advantage. Effective operations will hinge on reliable environmental intelligence in a region where conditions can be severe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 7644834
    VIRIN: 230222-N-FJ553-924
    Resolution: 1024x1024
    Size: 202.57 KB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, As Climate Shifts, U.S. Navy Focuses on Bolstering Arctic Ocean Operations, by LCDR Bobby Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    As Climate Shifts, U.S. Navy Focuses on Bolstering Arctic Ocean Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Ice
    Artic
    USNIC
    Climate shift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT