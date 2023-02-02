JCO hosts NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, hosts French Air and Space Force Gen. Phillipe Lavigne, NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Transformation during an engagement at the JTF-SD Commercial Operations Cell facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2023. The implementation of space as an operational domain was a critical step towards ensuring the alliance's military instrument of power remains relevant in today's complex, interconnected and multi-domain environment. NATO is working towards improving its ability to coordinate with space-faring allies, maintain collective situational awareness and allow the Supreme Allied Commander Europe to leverage allies' space capabilities in a coordinated and efficient way. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely Space Domain Awareness in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (Courtesy photo)

