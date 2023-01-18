Lebanese Air Force 2nd Lt. Jana Sader, an international student from Lebanon attending undergraduate pilot at the 47th Flying Training Wing, poses in front of a T-38 Talon on Jan 18, 2023, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. Sader is the first female Lebanese fighter to attend and pass a U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman)
Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot
