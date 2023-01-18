Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot

Lebanese Air Force 2nd Lt. Jana Sader, an international student from Lebanon attending undergraduate pilot at the 47th Flying Training Wing, poses in front of a T-38 Talon on Jan 18, 2023, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. Sader is the first female Lebanese fighter to attend and pass a U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman)

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US