Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot

    Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lebanese Air Force 2nd Lt. Jana Sader, an international student from Lebanon attending undergraduate pilot at the 47th Flying Training Wing, poses in front of a T-38 Talon on Jan 18, 2023, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. Sader is the first female Lebanese fighter to attend and pass a U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7644195
    VIRIN: 230118-F-QY777-745
    Resolution: 2306x2882
    Size: 870.64 KB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot, by A1C Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Laughlin graduates first female Lebanese fighter pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Undergraduate pilot training
    Lebanese Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT