Navy Capt. Jeffrey Carty, a naval flight officer whose call sign is Waldo, is retiring after 29 years of service on March 2. He has been the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations commander since March 2020. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:32 Photo ID: 7644092 VIRIN: 230209-D-JA581-002 Resolution: 640x360 Size: 233.02 KB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIMO commander retires after 29 years of service, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.