Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIMO commander retires after 29 years of service

    AIMO commander retires after 29 years of service

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Navy Capt. Jeffrey Carty, a naval flight officer whose call sign is Waldo, is retiring after 29 years of service on March 2. He has been the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations commander since March 2020. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 7644092
    VIRIN: 230209-D-JA581-002
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 233.02 KB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIMO commander retires after 29 years of service, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AIMO commander retires after 29 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCMA
    AIMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT