Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts 18th Medical Command commander

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts 18th Medical Command commander

    GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray (left), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a meeting on Feb. 22 with Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi (right), commander of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC). The meeting was an opportunity for Maj. Gen. Lodi to share her experiences from the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and provide her personal insights as a deployment support commander. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:21
    Photo ID: 7644072
    VIRIN: 230222-A-YV790-554
    Resolution: 5980x3987
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts 18th Medical Command commander, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Army Medicine
    US Army Europe Africa
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    news-mrce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT