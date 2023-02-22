Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray (left), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a meeting on Feb. 22 with Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi (right), commander of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC). The meeting was an opportunity for Maj. Gen. Lodi to share her experiences from the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and provide her personal insights as a deployment support commander. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:21 Photo ID: 7644072 VIRIN: 230222-A-YV790-554 Resolution: 5980x3987 Size: 2.82 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts 18th Medical Command commander, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.