Sergeant 1st Class Jeremy Gaithe receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a ceremony February 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Gaithe is retiring from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:37 Photo ID: 7643924 VIRIN: 230221-A-FX425-0531 Resolution: 4915x3555 Size: 2.01 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB recognizes service member's 24 years of service, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.