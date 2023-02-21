Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB recognizes service member's 24 years of service

    2d TSB recognizes service member's 24 years of service

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Sergeant 1st Class Jeremy Gaithe receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a ceremony February 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Gaithe is retiring from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7643924
    VIRIN: 230221-A-FX425-0531
    Resolution: 4915x3555
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB recognizes service member's 24 years of service, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT