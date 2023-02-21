Sergeant 1st Class Jeremy Gaithe receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a ceremony February 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Gaithe is retiring from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7643924
|VIRIN:
|230221-A-FX425-0531
|Resolution:
|4915x3555
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB recognizes service member's 24 years of service, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT