    NAVWAR Discusses the Need to Capitalize on Commercial Capabilities for the Future Fight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Chief Engineer, Rob Wolborsky, highlights the critical need to modernize the fleet and harness capabilities like 5G to maintain our advantage at sea at the Department of Navy Information Technology (DON IT) West Coast Conference, Feb. 13, at the San Diego Convention Center.

    TAGS

    DON IT
    5G
    NAVWAR

