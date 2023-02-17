Col. Jacob W. "Jake" Miller, 128th Aviation Brigade commander, receives the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Fiscal Year 2022 Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Brigade Level, presented by Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, February 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7643384
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-LO141-712
|Resolution:
|6003x3762
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 128th Aviation Brigade Receives Safety Award, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
128th Aviation Brigade receives safety award
