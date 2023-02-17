Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    128th Aviation Brigade Receives Safety Award

    128th Aviation Brigade Receives Safety Award

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Col. Jacob W. "Jake" Miller, 128th Aviation Brigade commander, receives the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Fiscal Year 2022 Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Brigade Level, presented by Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, February 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7643384
    VIRIN: 230217-A-LO141-712
    Resolution: 6003x3762
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Aviation Brigade Receives Safety Award, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    128th Aviation Brigade receives safety award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    tradoc
    fort rucker
    usaace
    128th aviation brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT