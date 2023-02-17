Col. Jacob W. "Jake" Miller, 128th Aviation Brigade commander, receives the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Fiscal Year 2022 Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Brigade Level, presented by Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, February 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7643384 VIRIN: 230217-A-LO141-712 Resolution: 6003x3762 Size: 5.12 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 128th Aviation Brigade Receives Safety Award, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.