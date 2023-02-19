U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Mohammad Diakite assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) poses with Capt. Corey Kerns and his aunts for a photo during his promotion ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 19, 2023. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside African partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7642674 VIRIN: 230219-G-DV874-547 Resolution: 624x415 Size: 70.16 KB Location: CI Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ensign Mohammad Diakite promotes to Lt.j.g with his family in attendance in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.