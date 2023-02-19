Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensign Mohammad Diakite promotes to Lt.j.g with his family in attendance in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Mohammad Diakite assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) poses with Capt. Corey Kerns and his aunts for a photo during his promotion ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 19, 2023. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside African partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Partnerships
    PartnershipsMatter
    Côte d’Ivoire
    AfricanPartnerships
    Spencer22

