Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Norwegian troops during a visit to Norway for the signing of a Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program security cooperation agreement between Norway and the Minnesota National Guard, Brekstad, Orland, Norway, Feb. 16, 2023. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7642051
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-DZ751-1310
|Resolution:
|3300x1856
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|BREKSTAD, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norway adds top-tier military experience to State Partnership Program, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norway adds top-tier military experience to State Partnership Program
