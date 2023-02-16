Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norway adds top-tier military experience to State Partnership Program

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Norwegian troops during a visit to Norway for the signing of a Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program security cooperation agreement between Norway and the Minnesota National Guard, Brekstad, Orland, Norway, Feb. 16, 2023. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 19:20
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO 
    This work, Norway adds top-tier military experience to State Partnership Program, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Minnesota National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    SPP

