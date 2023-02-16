230216-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 16, 2023) An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, operates in the Arabian Gulf with a Saildrone Explorer USV during a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy, Feb. 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jay Faylo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|7641533
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1630x2038
|Size:
|341.56 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT