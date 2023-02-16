U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise

230216-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 16, 2023) An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, operates in the Arabian Gulf with a Saildrone Explorer USV during a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy, Feb. 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jay Faylo)

