Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise

    U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.16.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230216-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 16, 2023) An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, operates in the Arabian Gulf with a Saildrone Explorer USV during a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy, Feb. 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jay Faylo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 03:28
    Photo ID: 7641533
    VIRIN: 230216-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 1630x2038
    Size: 341.56 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., UAE Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USV
    Task Force 59
    United Arab Emirates Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT