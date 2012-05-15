Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    People with disabilities bring diverse talent to Army

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2012

    Christy Bowers-Brimmer poses for a photo following graduation at Gallaudet University, a bilingual, diverse and multicultural institution for the deaf and hard of hearing. She faced many challenges as she navigated her way in the workforce, but found success thanks to a supportive supervisor and a great Army team. (Courtesy photo by Christy Bowers-Brimmer)

