    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New housing planned for 2027

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    This map shows the location for the planned second phase of construction in Meriwether Landing that will bring 212 new homes to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2027. 

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7638989
    VIRIN: 230217-D-HT007-664
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 245.45 KB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New housing planned for 2027, by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

