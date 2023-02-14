Hokanson, Nathanson, meet at U.S. Embassy Oslo

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Ambassador Marc Nathanson, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, stand for a photo at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023. The Minnesota National Guard and Norway formalized their 50-year U.S.-Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange relationship by signing an official Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program agreement Feb. 15, making Norway the 24th European nation to enter the SPP. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

