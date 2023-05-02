Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct bi-annual CBRNE training

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Captain David Miller (left), a flight nurse with the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, helps his fellow 445th AES flight nurse Captain Mike Schibler don his gas mask during Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training, Feb. 5, 2023. The training is conducted every two years as a requirement for aircrew members who might have to operate in a chemical threat area.(U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct bi-annual CBRNE training, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #citizen airmen #445AES

