Captain David Miller (left), a flight nurse with the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, helps his fellow 445th AES flight nurse Captain Mike Schibler don his gas mask during Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training, Feb. 5, 2023. The training is conducted every two years as a requirement for aircrew members who might have to operate in a chemical threat area.(U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7637207
|VIRIN:
|230205-F-EB138-1002
|Resolution:
|5048x3366
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct bi-annual CBRNE training, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
