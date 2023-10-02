F/A-18E from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 participates in Aero India 2023

230210-N-GA722-1000
BENGALURU, India (Feb. 10, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Royal Maces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 taxis on the runway after landing at Yelahanka Air Force Station Feb. 10, ahead of its participation in Aero India 2023. Aero India offers a venue to build stronger relationships between the U.S. and India and the international community. The "Royal
Maces" are forward-deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The squadrons directly support the 7th Fleet area of operations and enable a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo).
