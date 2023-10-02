Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18E from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 participates in Aero India 2023

    INDIA

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Joseph Keiley 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230210-N-GA722-1000
    BENGALURU, India (Feb. 10, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Royal Maces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 taxis on the runway after landing at Yelahanka Air Force Station Feb. 10, ahead of its participation in Aero India 2023. Aero India offers a venue to build stronger relationships between the U.S. and India and the international community. The "Royal
    Maces" are forward-deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The squadrons directly support the 7th Fleet area of operations and enable a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo).

    VIRIN: 230210-N-GA722-1000
    Carrier Air Wing Five Jets Participate in Aero India 2023

    VFA 27
    Strike Fighter
    Aero India

