Will Jasper is Quality Assurance Specialist working on the Louisville VA Medical Center project and student at the University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7634898
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-GI410-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2268
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Co-op student following in father’s footsteps working at USACE
