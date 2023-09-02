Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Reaction Force Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Darnell Wilson, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), trains Sailors in protection techniques during a Security Reaction Force course, Feb. 9, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Dry Dock
    LHD 2
    SRF
    Training

