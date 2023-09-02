Security Reaction Force Training

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Darnell Wilson, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), trains Sailors in protection techniques during a Security Reaction Force course, Feb. 9, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
