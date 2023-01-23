Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers: Capt Washington

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jarod Washington, 15th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment commander, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2023. Washington shared how his background influenced how he serves today, and continues to set an example for those around him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 21:03
    Photo ID: 7634390
    VIRIN: 230123-F-GM429-0007
    Resolution: 7031x4687
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: Capt Washington, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Breaking Barriers: Capt. Washington

    AFE
    JBPHH
    USAF

