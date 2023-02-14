Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February is American Heart Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Did you know that February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Learn more at https://www.livetothebeat.org/. #HeartMonth

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7633774
    VIRIN: 230214-N-YT033-472
    Resolution: 1700x2200
    Size: 259.8 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, February is American Heart Month, by Justin DeBraux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

