    Coast Guard Sector Juneau, contractors respond to partially-submerged tug in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Tug vessel Tagish is partially submerged at the National Guard Dock in the vicinity of the Alaska Marine Lines yard in the Gastineau Channel, Juneau, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Juneau crew members and contractors are responding the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Juneau)

