Tug vessel Tagish is partially submerged at the National Guard Dock in the vicinity of the Alaska Marine Lines yard in the Gastineau Channel, Juneau, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Juneau crew members and contractors are responding the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Juneau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7622065 VIRIN: 221229-G-G0217-1001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 4.78 MB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector Juneau, contractors respond to partially-submerged tug in Juneau, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.