    Service members prove the ‘Presidio Has Mad Talent’

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Airman 1st Class Megan Ameigh sings “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay during the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” competition at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Feb. 3.

    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:15
