Airman 1st Class Megan Ameigh sings “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay during the “Presidio Has Mad Talent” competition at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Feb. 3.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 17:15
Service members prove the 'Presidio Has Mad Talent'
