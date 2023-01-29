USS Annapolis Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), attend worship on the warship (religious services) while underway, Jan. 29. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

