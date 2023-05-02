CFAY DoDEA Schools Hold Youth Exchange

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 5, 2023) – Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka delivers his speech at the concluding ceremony for the MOFA/DODEA Youth Exchange Program 2023 at Yokosuka Middle High School, Feb. 5, 2023. During the two-day educational and cultural exchange event, American students from Nile C. Kinnick High School and Japanese students from various Yokosuka schools forged new friendships by tackling group projects together, strengthening the relationship between the base and local community. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

