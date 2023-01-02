Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Ron DeSantis transits NAS Whiting Field for Milton engagements

    Governor Ron DeSantis transits NAS Whiting Field for Milton engagements

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Julie Ziegenhorn 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis landed at NAS Whiting Field, Milton, Fla., for engagements with Santa Rosa County and City of Milton officials.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 7619803
    VIRIN: 230202-N-QF733-0001
    Resolution: 2469x3457
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Ron DeSantis transits NAS Whiting Field for Milton engagements, by Julie Ziegenhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

