Coast Guard crews and the chemical tank ship Silver Dover assisted an 80-year-old man in distress aboard the sailing vessel Tao Feb. 4, 2023, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. The boater, who was the sole passenger aboard the sailing vessel Tao, is safely aboard the tank ship Silver Dover and will be transiting to the ship’s destination in Houston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7619298 VIRIN: 230204-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 465x583 Size: 123.07 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard crews, tank ship Silver Dover assist boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.