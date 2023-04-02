Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard crews, tank ship Silver Dover assist boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard crews, tank ship Silver Dover assist boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard crews and the chemical tank ship Silver Dover assisted an 80-year-old man in distress aboard the sailing vessel Tao Feb. 4, 2023, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. The boater, who was the sole passenger aboard the sailing vessel Tao, is safely aboard the tank ship Silver Dover and will be transiting to the ship’s destination in Houston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 7619298
    VIRIN: 230204-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 465x583
    Size: 123.07 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews, tank ship Silver Dover assist boater in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Air Station Borinquen
    sailing vessel Tao
    tank ship Silver Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT