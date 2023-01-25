Lt. Cmdr. Susan Murphy, from Modesto, Calif., the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) ship’s nurse, applies a fake bruising wound to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Abigail Riddle, from Woodruff, S.C., assigned to Ford's medical department, during moulage application training, Jan. 25, 2023. Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Manvir Gill)

