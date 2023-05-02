A Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew tows a disabled sailing vessel near Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 2023. The sailing vessel ran aground approximately 2 miles offshore. The 29-foot boatcrew and a Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew towed the vessel before passing the tow to a TowBoatUS vessel.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7617738
|VIRIN:
|230205-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x2268
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT MORGAN, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists two boaters, one dog on disabled sailboat near Fort Morgan, Ala., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT