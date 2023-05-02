Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists two boaters, one dog on disabled sailboat near Fort Morgan, Ala.

    FORT MORGAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew tows a disabled sailing vessel near Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 2023. The sailing vessel ran aground approximately 2 miles offshore. The 29-foot boatcrew and a Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew towed the vessel before passing the tow to a TowBoatUS vessel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7617738
    VIRIN: 230205-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FORT MORGAN, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

