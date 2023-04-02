Return of the Honor Guard

Senior Airman Leah Craig, air transportation apprentice with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Jill Morgan, a base services specialist with the 139th Force Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo in to represent newly started 139th Airlift Wing Honor Guard at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Feb. 4, 2023. he vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (Courtesy photo by Senior Airman Leah Craig)

