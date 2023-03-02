Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samoa named Nevada Guard’s third nation in bourgeoning State Partnership Program

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Graphic shows the Samoan and Nevada flags along with an emblem displaying the Tongan and Fijian flag. Then announcement of Samoa, the Nevada National Guard's third nation in the State Partnership Program (SPP), gives the Silver State three partners through the SPP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:12
    Location: CARSON CITY, NV, US 
    This work, Samoa named Nevada Guard’s third nation in bourgeoning State Partnership Program, by SSG Walter Lowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Samoa
    State Partnership Program
    Nevada National Guard
    Fiji
    Tonga

