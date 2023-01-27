AIMO team member named 2023 Science Spectrum Trailblazer

Brandon Bennett has been chosen by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine as a 2023 Science Spectrum Trailblazer award winner. Bennett is an engineer and subject matter expert at Defense Contract Management Agency Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations in St. Augustine, Florida. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)
