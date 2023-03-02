Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 refuels RC-135 during mission

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.03.2023

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, while a Norwegian air force F-35 Lightning aircraft flies alongside during a mission in 2022. The 100th ARW provides unrivaled air refueling support throughout Europe and Africa. The 95th RS is a component unit of the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., though they are currently assigned to RAF Mildenhall to conduct sensitive reconnaissance operations throughout the European and Mediterranean theaters. (Courtesy photo)

