A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, while a Norwegian air force F-35 Lightning aircraft flies alongside during a mission in 2022. The 100th ARW provides unrivaled air refueling support throughout Europe and Africa. The 95th RS is a component unit of the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., though they are currently assigned to RAF Mildenhall to conduct sensitive reconnaissance operations throughout the European and Mediterranean theaters. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 07:20 Photo ID: 7615189 VIRIN: 230203-F-XX999-0001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GB Web Views: 18 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 refuels RC-135 during mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.