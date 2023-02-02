230202-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Feb. 2, 2023) From left: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Taguchi Anaji; JMSDF Cmdr. Matsunaga Uraga; JMSDF Capt. Eichi Nakai; U.S. Navy Capt. Richie Jenkins; JMSDF Capt. Ryo Ogata; and JMSDF Cmdr. Kentaro Tomada take time for a photo at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Feb. 2. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|02.02.2023
|02.03.2023 00:00
|7614792
|230202-N-HG389-0001
|4999x3583
|986.74 KB
|SG
|3
|0
This work, JMSDF Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
