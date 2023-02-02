Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230202-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Feb. 2, 2023) From left: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Taguchi Anaji; JMSDF Cmdr. Matsunaga Uraga; JMSDF Capt. Eichi Nakai; U.S. Navy Capt. Richie Jenkins; JMSDF Capt. Ryo Ogata; and JMSDF Cmdr. Kentaro Tomada take time for a photo at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Feb. 2. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

