Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps announces construction complete for Sandy Lake Dam

    Corps announces construction complete for Sandy Lake Dam

    MCGREGOR, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Corps announces construction complete for Sandy Lake Dam Rehabilitation project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 7614189
    VIRIN: 230130-A-A1415-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: MCGREGOR, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps announces construction complete for Sandy Lake Dam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps announces construction complete for Sandy Lake Dam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Sandy Lake Recreation Area
    Sandy Lake Dam Rehabilitation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT