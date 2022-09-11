Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seeing First-Hand the Work Overseen by the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (OICC PNSY) offers regular project tours to all team members. On this day, construction division head, Steve Cook, leads a Waterfront Support Facility project tour. These team members are seeing first-hand the work overseen by OICC PNSY. (Photo courtesy of Charles Christensen)

    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:39
    OICC PNSY SIOP NAVFAC

