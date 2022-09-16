A moving crew packs up a family's belongings as they prepare to move from Fort Leavenworth. (U.S. Army photo by Jeff Hollaway)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7613422
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-GJ885-005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New reassignment process affects Fort Leavenworth summer moves, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New reassignment process affects Fort Leavenworth summer moves
permanent change of station
IPPS-A
summer surge
Fort Leavenowrth
