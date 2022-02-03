Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossage in Chievres

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Tanya Sanders hits a chôlette while Margo Gardea, U. S. Army Garrison Benelux plans, analysis and integration office chief, watches during a crossage match in Chièvres, Belgium, March 2, 2022. During crossage, participants hit the chôlette with their rabot to reach beer kegs in as few hits as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 7613320
    VIRIN: 220302-A-KU938-540
    Resolution: 1163x787
    Size: 442.66 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, Crossage in Chievres, by Christophe Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Get ready for crossage: Choooolette!

    heritage
    crossage
    armynewswire
    local-events
    belgian-heritage

