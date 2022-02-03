Crossage in Chievres

Tanya Sanders hits a chôlette while Margo Gardea, U. S. Army Garrison Benelux plans, analysis and integration office chief, watches during a crossage match in Chièvres, Belgium, March 2, 2022. During crossage, participants hit the chôlette with their rabot to reach beer kegs in as few hits as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE