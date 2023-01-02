Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 21:11 Photo ID: 7612783 VIRIN: 230201-F-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 249.79 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, HI, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., Indian Airmen train side by side to sharpen airlift skills, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.