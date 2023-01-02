U.S. Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron and the Indian Air Force No. 81 Squadron personnel pose for a photo during Exercise COPE INDIA 2022 at Hindan Air Base, India Nov. 18, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 21:11
|Photo ID:
|7612783
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|249.79 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Indian Airmen train side by side to sharpen airlift skills, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Indian Airmen train side by side to sharpen airlift skills
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT