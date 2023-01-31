Lt. Col. James Chester, an operational level doctrine author from the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, is part of a mobile training team. He briefed stakeholders on the updated FM 3-0, at the Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US This work, Fort Huachuca range complex supports Army MDO concept, by Amy Stork